One of the biggest news ​stories to break in the beginning of 2023 was the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter and only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was 54.

After suffering from cardiac arrest, news of her death was confirmed by her mother, who issued a statement to People on Thursday, January 12. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

​Just days before her death, Lisa Marie had just attended the Golden Globes and watched Austin Butler take home the award for Best Actor for his role as Elvis in Elvis. Austin said he and Lisa Marie “bonded very, very fast” to People at the 95th annual Oscar nominees luncheon in February 2023.

“And all those special moments of just getting to share life with her, I’ll treasure that forever,” he added.

While accepting his award for Best Actor in Elvis at the 2023 BAFTA Awards on February 19, the Oscar-nominated actor said his win comes during a “bittersweet time” following Lisa Marie’s death.

“It’s sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me,” he said. “It’s the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It’s just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her.”

Per Variety, Austin told reporters in the press room following his win that grief is a “long process” and that his “heart” and “love” is with the Presley famiy ​***SPELLING during a “really unimaginably tragic time.”

“I feel honored to have been welcomed into the family,” he added. “It’s a bittersweet time.”

