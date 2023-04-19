ASTRO member Moon Bin, known professionally as Moonbin, was found dead in his home on April 19, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. The K-pop star was 25 years old.

How Did ASTRO’s Moonbin Die?

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station reported that at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moonbin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who called the police immediately.

“It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” the police released in a statement. “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

Prior to his death, Moonbin was a part of the K-pop boy group ASTRO, who debuted as a ​six-member band in 2016 with fellow members MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo​, and Yoon San-ha, with member Rocky departing from the group on February 28, 2023.

As for his family, Moonbin had one younger sister named Moon Sua, who is a member of the South Korean girl group Billlie.

Before his passing, the singer was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert as part of the ASTRO unit Moonbin&Sanha.

Shortly after Yonhap News was the first to report the news on April 19, Moonbin’s death was confirmed by his label Fantagio Music via a statement on Twitter. The agency wrote, as translated by Koreaboo: “We would like to apologize for the sad, heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky,” they shared.

“Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

“It is even more heart-breaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else,” they continued. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honor the deceased.”

