Who is ASTRO? The K-pop boy group that debuted in 2016 is known for their celestial and cosmic concept. Keep reading to meet the members, debut details and more.

Who Is ASTRO?

ASTRO, a six-member group, was formed through a rookie talent development program called iTeen Boys, which was created by the the music agency Fantagio. The group has a “celestial” concept, and that is often reflected in their music, videos and their own name.

In August 2015, the final line-up of ASTRO was announced, which was followed by the release of their web drama titled To Be Continued. Following the premiere of the successful web series’ final episode, the group traveled throughout South Korea to perform for fans. They would eventually debut with their title track “Hide & Seek” on February 23, 2016.

The band released a handful of EPs throughout the first two years of their debut, until they finally released their first studio album, All Light, on January 16, 2019, following a 14-month hiatus. They released their second studio album, All Yours, in 2020, and their third, Drive to the Starry Road, in May 2022.

“I’m really glad that we’re back again as a group, and with a new full-length album,” member Cha Eun-woo told NME while promoting the band’s third album. “We’ve been really eager to show everyone our new music, and above all, I’m glad that the COVID-19 situation is a lot better now, so we have more opportunities to meet our fans face-to-face. We’re really looking forward to that.”

ASTRO consists of members Cha Eun-woo, MJ, Jinjin​, Yoon San-ha, with Rocky leaving the group in February 28, 2023. On April 19, 2023, member Moonbin died by suicide.

Who Are the Members of ASTRO?

JinJin is the leader of ASTRO, and is the group’s main rapper, while MJ serves as ASTRO’s main vocalist and made his solo debut with the song “Get Set Yo” in November 2021. Sanha is a vocalist and the “maknae” (youngest) of the group, while Rocky served a main dancer and lead vocalist of ASTRO prior to his departure.

Cha Eun-woo, who is a singer, is also one of South Korea’s most successful young actors. He has starred in True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Island and Decibel.

Before his death, Moonbin served as ASTRO’s main dancer and lead vocalist. The K-pop star’s passing was confirmed as a suicide by the Seoul Gangnam Police Station on April 19, 2023.

Following his death, his music agency wrote a statement via Twitter as translated by Koreaboo “We would like to apologize for the sad, heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky,” Fantagio shared.

“Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

