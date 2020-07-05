Loss is always hard, but it’s often harder for celebrities who constantly have the world watching. Yes, death is a part of life, but imagine grieving while in the public eye? Unfortunately, through the years, some of our favorite celebs like Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles and Ariana Grande have had to experience the death of a loved one. Whether it was their parent, grandparent, siblings or significant other, putting a tribute on social media isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially with millions of followers.

Take Louis Tomlinson for example, the former One Direction star didn’t speak out about his sister Félicité‘s death until a few months after it happened. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Demi Lovato took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt tribute for her grandfather, Perry, just after he passed away. Although it’s hard for stars when someone close to them dies, their fans are always there to send well wishes. In order to remember those who have passed, J-14 decided to round up all the celebrities who have unfortunately had a family member pass away. Scroll through our gallery to see them all.

