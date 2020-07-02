Fans are keeping Demi Lovato in their thoughts today. The singer just revealed that her grandfather, Perry, has tragically passed away, and we are so sorry for her loss.

“Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning. He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 1. “But that’s the reality during this pandemic. This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God. I love you, Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you.”

Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, also shared a tribute for her late father.

“Sure am gonna miss you, Chief. I’m broken-hearted but happy that you’re no longer suffering here on earth. You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I’ll love you forever,” she said.

Previously, after her grandma died, Demi honored her with a special tattoo. Yep, she got a portrait of her “Mimaw” inked permanently onto her arm in May 2019, and it was seriously emotional.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 [years old] on my arm while I’m 26 [years old], and forever. I love you,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me… It’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.”

She also has a very special body art for her mom, sisters and biological dad. The “Sober” singer has five Roman numerals on the left side of her ribs, which represent the birthdates of her family members.

It’s clear her family means a lot to her. Rest in Peace, Perry.

