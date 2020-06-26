Get ready, guys, because a brand new Demi Lovato docuseries is coming to YouTube. Yep, on Thursday, June 25, Variety reported that the songstress will be starring in a four-part series, which, according to YouTube, is set to follow her “returning to show fans her personal and musical journey over the past three years.”

As of now, there’s no title for the upcoming digital show or projected release date, but it will act as a follow-up to her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, which previously premiered on the video streaming site.

For those who missed it, the 27-year-old made a seriously epic comeback in 2020, starting with her emotional performance at the Grammy Awards in January. Not only did she debut a meaningful new song called “Anyone” during the awards show, but it marked Demi’s first live performance since her accidental overdose in July 2018. After she sang the song, she explained that it was written right before the scary incident. Then, in February, the Sonny With A Chance alum continued to show off her powerful vocals by delivering a stunning rendition of the National Anthem prior to the start of the Super Bowl.

Now that we’re about half way through the year, 2020 has continued to be Demi’s year. Not only did she put out a few more songs — like “I Love Me” and a collaboration with Sam Smith called “I’m Ready — but she even debuted a brand new relationship with High School Musical 3 star Max Ehrich.

As fans know, rumors first started swirling that the two stars were an item after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles on March 15, 2020. Then, the actor and the singer confirmed their relationship by kissing in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s new song, “Stuck With U” on May 8, 2020. And while sharing a clip from the visual, Demi revealed that she is “really happy” with her beau.

Since then, they’ve been pretty much couple goals — leaving adorable comments on each other’s Insta pics and supporting each other’s work — and fans are living for it. Us Weekly even reported that 28-year-old was gearing up to ask to the Camp Rock alum to marry him.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a source told the outlet. “They think they make a great couple.”

With so much good stuff in her life, we can’t wait to check out Demi’s docuseries!

