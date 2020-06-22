On Sunday, June 21, celebrities took to social media and shared some serious love for their dads. There’s truly no better way to celebrate Father’s Day — especially when social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic — than with an adorable public display of affection! From Justin Bieber to Demi Lovato, and even Liam Payne, Lana Condor, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Shay Mitchell, so many of Hollywood’s hottest stars took to Instagram and gushed over their dads for this special day. Does is get any cuter than that?!

Missed the adorable videos, all the seriously amazing throwback pics and meaningful captions that were shared on social media to celebrate this annual holiday? No worries, people, because J-14 has got you covered! That’s right, we went ahead and rounded up all the best posts from this year. Scroll through our gallery to see all your favorite celebrities’ super sweet Father’s Day tributes.

