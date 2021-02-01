Hollywood has said goodbye to some big stars in 2021.

Months after the Saved by the Bell reboot premiered on NBC’s streaming service in November 2020, one of the original show’s stars, Dustin Diamond, died in February 2021, following a battle with cancer.

“We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” the actor’s rep confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

He’s not the only star we’ve lost so far this year. Fans have also said goodbye to some industry legends and trailblazers, among others. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of celebrity deaths in 2021.

