TikTok star Anthony Barajas died on Saturday, July 31, at the age of 19 after a movie theater shooting in Corona, California days prior.

Anthony and Rylee Goodrich, 18, attended a screening of The Forever Purge on July 26. According to multiple press releases from the Corona Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and found the teens following the movie. Rylee, for her part, was announced dead at the scene, while Anthony was “transported to a local hospital is on life support.”

Days later, a press release from the police department announced the internet personality’s death. “The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning,” they shared. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Anthony, who was known under the handle @itsanthonymichael, rose to fame via the TikTok app and had gained one million followers on the social media platform. He also had over 50 thousand followers on Instagram. Anthony’s final Instagram post, shared on July 23, was flooded with comments from friends sharing their condolences. “Better to lose count while naming your blessings than to lose your blessings to counting your troubles,” the photo’s caption read.

Fellow TikTok star Malik Earnest wrote, “I feel selfish I have to go day-to-day knowing you’re not pursuing your dreams on this earth with me. It really isn’t fair at all. I’m in shock that this is reality.”

The Internet personality continued, “I’ll always know Anthony as the dude who would literally go above and beyond to make sure others were welcomed. He was so patient with me. He was truly one of the most kind people I’ve met in L.A. — very hard to come by. I know for a fact Anthony would want nothing but for us to celebrate his life, his accomplishments and continue to spread the love he was so easily willing to share, and that’s what I’ll do.”

According to the Corona Police Department, a suspect was arrested on July 27. The man was allegedly connected with the movie theater shooting that involved Anthony and Rylee. A press release shared that “additional evidence related to the crime scene” was discovered after the police searched the man’s home. He was arrested and booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery, and is being held on $2 million bail.

“There is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack,” the police department shared in their press release.

