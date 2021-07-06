Never forgotten. Cameron Boyce‘s dad, Victor Boyce, shared a heartfelt video remembering his late son on the two-year anniversary of his death.

“I don’t like to call this day an anniversary. For me, an anniversary is something that’s good. Obviously, today something is really, really bad. It’s not a good day for me,” he shared in an eight-minute-long video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6. “Every day without Cameron is not a good day for me. So, it doesn’t matter if it’s today or tomorrow or yesterday, or whatever. It’s always a bad day.”

The Descendants star died on July 6, 2019, at age 20, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

“There’s nothing that can describe how I feel about losing my son. My child, my first born son. My only son,” Victor continued in his Instagram video. “I just want to thank everybody because since Cameron passed, we’ve received so much support, so much love from all the fans, all family, all over the world. It’s the weirdest thing for me because I’m just a regular dude, a regular guy, and for some reason — by some miracle — my son transcends all that. He just became this force that’s beyond me.”

He continued, “He’s just beloved still, and I just think that we are … even though our loss was humongous, we are so blessed to have so much love and support. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Following Cameron’s passing his dad and mom, Libby Boyce, started the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which honors the Grown-Up star’s memory and legacy alive through acts of charity. While discussing his son in Tuesday’s Instagram video, Victor told fans that “everything” reminds him of Cameron. “We’re trying to bring some good out of his loss by helping other people with epilepsy,” he explained, noting that his son was an “incredible person” who taught him so much.

Sofia Carson also remembered her former costar via social media. She shared a photo of the late star alongside a caption that read, “This photo is you, my cam. You always were our angel on earth. I adore you. And I miss you, everyday.” The Disney Channel actress also shared photos and videos of Cameron via Instagram Stories, some of which included her sister, Paulina Char.

Cameron’s two-year anniversary comes less than two months after what would have been his 22nd birthday on May 28. “Dear Cam, you changed my world,” Sofia wrote in another tribute when teaming up for the Cameron Boyce Foundation to release a line of limited edition merch that benefitted “their extraordinary efforts to end gun violence and cure epilepsy.”

“When I think of Cam, I think of him in his favorite jean jacket. It was quite simply, him,” the Feel the Beat actress also wrote. “And so, our collection was born with a jean jacket that on your heart, says ‘we can change the world,’ and on your back, a piece of art that was drawn by our Cam. We sang those words together.”

