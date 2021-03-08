Remembering Cameron Boyce. The late Disney Channel actor’s final role is almost here.

Prior to his death in July 2019 at age 20, the young star filmed the upcoming series Paradise City, which is set to premiere in March 2021. Cameron plays the role of Simon Ostergaard, the “frontman for The Flux and an aspiring music industry maestro.” A spinoff of the 2017 movie American Satan, the series is set to follow “the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business.”

Cameron died after suffering from a seizure in his sleep due to an ongoing medical condition called epilepsy. Following his death, Paradise City director Ash Avildsen released a statement about working alongside the Descendants alum.

“Cameron Boyce was truly a magical soul like I have never met before on this planet. It is so rare that someone achieves all that he did at the mere age of 20 having such immense special talent yet through that crazy level of success remains so humble, charming, appreciative, kind and professional,” he wrote at the time. “He could sing, dance, act, he did it all with brilliance … and he had the gift of making you feel so excited to be hanging out with him anytime he was around.”

He continued, “You impacted and inspired countless lives with your short time here on earth. It’s times when people like him are taken away from us at such a young age that we question everything about our existence. I can only choose to believe his body may be gone but his spirit is on to his next divine journey. I will be forever grateful to how Cameron made me feel on set, both while hanging out and when we were shooting. He was genuinely that wonderful of a soul.”

In April 2020, the show’s official Instagram account announced that they would be “donating a portion of the TV show’s profits” to The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which “honors the legacy of Cameron Boyce by reducing gun violence and curing epilepsy,” per the foundation’s website.

“The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, bandleader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one-of-a-kind spectacular talent,” the Paradise City Instagram caption read. “Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season.”

