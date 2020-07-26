It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone you idolize. But unfortunately, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities have tragically lost their lives over the years, and every time a star passes away unexpectedly, it shakes the entire world.

Just take Naya Rivera, for example. Everyone was left devastated and heartbroken after she died. For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on July 8, 2020. But when they found her 4-year-old son, Josey, alone in the boat, she was reported missing. Five days later, authorities confirmed that they found the Glee star’s body in Lake Piru and that she had sadly passed away.

Unfortunately, she’s not the only famous face that we lost suddenly. Scroll through our gallery to take a look back at the most shocking celebrity deaths of all time and to remember all the stars who have tragically passed away.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

