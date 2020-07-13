Fans all over the world are mourning the tragic death of Naya Rivera. Police confirmed on Monday, July 13 that the Glee star has passed away, five days after she went missing.

For those who missed it, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, alone on the boat.

Then, during a press conference on Monday, the police confirmed that they had found Naya’s body in the lake.

“Based off the location where the body was found, the physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other person missing from the area, we are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” police said. “There is no indication that there was foul play and no indication that this was a suicide.”

Captain Eric Buschow previously revealed to Us Weekly that Josey was found wearing a life vest, but that “another vest [was found] on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like [Naya] was not wearing” hers.

According to InTouch, the lake is “notoriously dangerous” and known for its “strong winds” and “chilly water.” Eric told them, “These big reservoirs, there is a lot that goes on. There are plenty of currents. People drown in California lakes every year.”

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team explained to Us Weekly, “The best thing that we can say that contributes to a lot of the drownings is when people go swimming and they are not wearing their life vests. And they jumped off the boat. It doesn’t take much to get exhausted if you’re not in shape. Winds do kick up at that lake, and the boats start to get away and you are trying to go after that boat … You could get a leg cramp. If you are wearing a life vest, you could rest and someone can go back and pick you up, or call for help or something like that.”

Police also said that the boat was “pretty close to the shore, about 15 feet” when it was found, adding, “The shore could be very treacherous. It’s not like you can just get out and walk up that shoreline.”

Rest in Peace, Naya.

