Can you believe it’s been almost 10 years since the last episode of Glee aired? The show created by Ryan Murphy followed an unlikely high school glee club for 6 seasons, with its first episode airing in 2009. Since the show ended, so many former Glee cast members have baby Gleeks of their own now!

Keep reading for a guide to all of the actors who have since started their own famil-glee.

One of the first former Glee members to become a parent was Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester on the show. The actor shares son Revel and daughter Phoenix with his wife, Renee Puente, born in October 2017 and July 2021, respectively.

“To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!” Matthew captioned a snap of his eldest child, who was born in October 2017. “Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning.”

Another former Glee club member, perhaps *the* Glee club member, who now has a child of their own is Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry. She gave birth to her and Zandy Reich‘s son named Leo in August 2020.

As for Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, the late actress welcomed son Josey with then-husband Ryan Dorsey in 2015, five years before her death.

“He loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he’s really, really funny,” the Grammy nominee gushed over her son to Us Weekly in November 2019.

One year after the actress drowned in Lake Piru, California, her sister, Nickayla Rivera, confirmed that Josey still had the same show-stopping personality. “He’s like a boy version of her in every sense of the word. His tenacity, his drive, in zeal, his adventure for life,” the proud aunt said during a Good Morning America appearance at the time, joking that he often sings “at the top of his lungs” at home. “He’s Naya in boy form.”

