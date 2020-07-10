Just days after Naya Rivera was reported missing, her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her 4-year-old son, Josey, were spotted for the first time.

In a series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ryan could be seen exiting the home of Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, with the toddler. According to the outlet, he said he “was too distraught to answer any questions,” and that his main focus was to “care for his son.”

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the Glee star rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her son sleeping alone in the boat. “It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the police said in a statement. As fans know, Naya and Ryan officially tied the knot back in July 2014, and were on and off for four years, until the two officially split in June 2018. Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department also revealed to the outlet that Josey was found wearing a life vest, but that “another vest [was found] on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like [Naya] was not wearing” hers.

During a press conference on Thursday, July 9, police confirmed that the missing person search has changed to a recovery mission, with Naya “presumed dead.”

“The fact that she was seen in the water shows there is a high likelihood that she drowned,” the Captain added, noting that “all indications point” to the 33-year-old being deceased. “The son said they were in the water swimming together. He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not.”

