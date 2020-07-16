Just one day after police confirmed that Naya Rivera had tragically passed away, her former Glee costar Lea Michele was spotted out for the first time.

In a series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress could be seen cradling her baby bump while taking a walk with her mom, Edith Sarfati, in Santa Monica, CA, on Tuesday, July 14. Lea wore a tight green mini dress for the outing, which she paired with a black face mask and sunglasses.

For those who missed it, Naya rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA, on Wednesday, July 8. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, sleeping alone in the boat. Then, during a press conference on Monday, July 13, authorities confirmed that they had found her body in the lake.

Hours after police announced that they had discovered the 33-year-old’s body, Lea took to Instagram to share a touching tribute for Naya. With no caption, the brunette beauty shared a black and white shot of the late star to her Instagram Stories.

Days before that, Lea deleted her Twitter account after seemingly coming under fire for not posting about her former cast member’s disappearance. Many stars took to social media to issue prayers for Naya and her safe return, but when people started to notice that Lea hadn’t spoken out about the situation online, they started to slam her. She then deleted her entire account on Saturday, July 11.

Amber Riley seemingly addressed the situation. She took to Twitter to ask people to “show some respect,” writing, “All our energy is going towards helping [to] find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.