Just hours after police confirmed that they found Naya Rivera‘s body in Lake Piru, a bunch of her Glee costars, along with her friends and family members, gathered by the lake to mourn her sad passing.

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on Wednesday, July 8. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, sleeping alone in the boat.

Then, during a press conference on Monday, July 13, authorities confirmed that they had found Naya’s body in the lake, and that she had sadly passed away.

“Based off the location where the body was found, the physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other person missing from the area, we are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” police said. “There is no indication that there was foul play and no indication that this was a suicide.”

After that, many of Naya’s former cast members came to the lake to say their goodbyes. Scroll through our gallery to see the emotional photos.

