Fans will get the chance to see Cameron Boyce on the big screen one final time when his final film role Runt premieres later this year.

“This film is very important in the climate we live in today,” the late star’s parents, Victor and Libby Boyce shared in a statement per Deadline. “Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world.”

Cameron — who died in July 2019 at age 20 after suffering from a seizure in his sleep, due to battle with epilepsy — is set to star as “Cal, a high school teenager, who after a troubling incident takes a stand, resulting in devastating consequences,” the publication reported.

Runt‘s production team also issued a statement following the film’s premiere announcement. “We are grateful to be working with 1091 Pictures, which understands the relevance and power of this story,” the producers shared, according to Deadline. “We have also partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation and its Wielding Peace initiative to promote peace instead of violence and spread awareness of the consequences of gun violence. We are excited for audiences to see this powerful and thrilling picture.”

Prior to the movie’s release, actress Nicole Elizabeth Berger opened up about working alongside Cameron while filming Runt.

“From the first time I read the script I knew this was going to be a dramatic story about the challenges faced by teenagers. I knew Cameron was this bright new star, or at least I thought I knew him. But I really got to know him on set, and I saw him transition into a part that requires him focused and serious in character,” she told PopCulture in March 2020. “He was dedicated and committed and would occasionally take breaks by shooting hoops in the basketball court here at set. Cameron was charismatic and genuine, and he didn’t have a big ego. He wasn’t self-absorbed, and he wanted to be treated like everyone else.”

The release of Runt will come months after the former Disney star’s final TV role in the series Paradise City, which premiered in March 2021. Cameron’s friends and family also remembered the actor by celebrating what would have been his 22nd birthday in May 2021.

“I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often,” Victor shared on Instagram at the time. “His beautiful spirit lives on through all the people that love him and continue to support us as a family. For that, I am eternally grateful.”

