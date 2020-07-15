A little over a year after Cameron Boyce tragically passed away, fans are getting a look at one of his final interviews. For those who missed it, on Tuesday, July 14, HBO released their new documentary Showbiz Kids, and the Descendants star was among the celebrities who opened up about their experiences as child stars in Hollywood.

“At 6 years old I was taking dance classes. I was the only kid who seemed interested at all,” the Jessie alum said in the documentary’s trailer. “That changed the entire fabric of my family and the way that we work as a unit.”

Now, just after Showbiz Kids officially hit the air, the documentary’s director, Alex Winter, opened up about the late star and remembered him as someone who was “born to be in front of a camera.”

“I have three boys and Cameron Boyce is a hero in my house,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He has been since he was about 10. I literally have watched him grow up on television. I was really eager to have [him in the documentary]. He exemplified to me the kind of child actor that was clearly born to be in front of a camera, clearly born to be on stage from a very young age and not shoved into it by his parents nor handled poorly by the family. He was a well-adjusted kid who had who dealt with the same challenges and stresses that we all dealt with coming up doing that work, but was so focused on the craft that it really helped keep him level headed.”

For those who missed it, Cameron sadly passed away on July 6, 2019, after having a seizure in his sleep. He suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy. His death came just weeks before he was set to appear in the third installment of the Descendants movies, which aired on August 2, 2019. He was only 20 years old at the time of his death.

“I interviewed him. I loved spending time with him,” Alex added. “This is a kid who hit the stage at five and passed away at 20. And for those 15 years, he was in his element. I’m so grateful that his parents let him do what he did because he loved it and he was great at it. That’s who he was meant to be. It’s not even like a destiny thing but just factually. That was his life, his life was to perform.”

