It’s been almost one year since Cameron Boyce tragically passed away, and now, fans are getting chance to hear from the Disney star himself. That’s right, HBO recently released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Showbiz Kids, and Cameron is among the celebrities who opened up about their experience as child stars in Hollywood for it.

“At 6 years old I was taking dance classes. I was the only kid who seemed interested at all,” the Jessie alum said in the trailer. “That changed the entire fabric of my family and the way that we work as a unit.”

Aside from Cameron, the documentary — which is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 14 — also features appearances from Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Henry Thomas, Mara Wilson, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton and the late Diana Serra Cary.

As fans know, before the actor passed away, he was working to transition into more adult roles with films like Runt and shows like the upcoming Paradise City. Cam will appear as Simon Ostergaard alongside Bella Thorne, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo and Andy Black in the series, which is set to follow “the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business.” Aside from his acting skills, fans will also get to hear the Descendants star sing as the frontman in a band for his final role, but unfortunately, the show doesn’t have a release date just yet.

For those who missed it, Cameron sadly passed away on July 6, 2019, after having a seizure in his sleep. He suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy. His death came just weeks before he was set to appear in the third installment of the Descendants movies, which aired on August 2, 2019. He was only 20 years old at the time of his death.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.