On Thursday, May 28, Cameron’s Boyce‘s mom, Libby Boyce, took to Instagram and remembered her son on what would have been his 21st birthday. In a tear-filled video, she paid tribute to the late actor and thanked fans for their donations to the Cameron Boyce Foundation — which was established after his tragic passing in July 2019.

“Everybody, I’m just reading all the notes on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I am just really blown away. Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron,” she said in the heartfelt clip. “You know, I just really wanted to say thank you. And it’s so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you.”

As fans know, the Disney actor passed away suddenly after having a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019. The Descendants and Jessie alum was only 20 years old at the time of his death, and he suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy.

Libby wasn’t the only one who remembered Cameron on this birthday. A bunch of the former Disney Channel star’s fame friends also took to social media and remembered him with meaningful posts.

Sofia Carson posted a sweet throwback snap alongside a caption that read, “What I would do to hold you this tight today. But I know you’re dancing in heaven.”

“Happy 21st birthday Cam. You changed my life and you’re still changing the world,” Debby Ryan wrote on Instagram. Karan Brar added, “Happy birthday, Cam. I love you so much.”

Skai Jackson, Sophie Reynolds, Peyton List, Booboo Stewart and Anna Cathcart also posted on their social media platforms to remember Cameron’s legacy. They also urged followers to donate to the Cameron Boyce Foundation. But that’s not all! To celebrate his birthday, Descendants costar Dove Cameron teamed up with the foundation and debuted a limited edition shirt. All proceeds will benefit the charity and their mission to to end gun violence and cure epilepsy.

“Cameron was the most beautiful soul most of us will ever know,” Dove wrote on Instagram. “Please, if you are able, buy, gift, donate, and spread the word as we continue the work of what would have been Cameron’s life legacy. he deserved so much more time, so much more life. i implore you to help us try to give him that.”

