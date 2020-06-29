One day after he took to YouTube with a 20-minute apology video addressing his past actions, Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have called out Shane Dawson for “sexualizing” Willow Smith in a resurfaced clip.

For those who missed it, on Saturday, June 27, fans recirculated an old video of the 31-year-old YouTuber, where he appeared to be touching himself while standing in front of a poster of Willow, from when she was 11 years old.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OK IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT,” Jaden wrote in a series of Twitter posts. “I’M SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS.”

IM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS 🤬🤬🤬 — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

He added, “This man was also doing blackface on the regular. As the youth we need to support creators who support us and our morals. This is not OK.”

Mom to Jaden and Willow, Jada, also posted, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

As fans know, Jaden and Jada’s social media posts came after Shane shared an apology video on Friday, June 26. The vlogger addressed fan criticism he received for using blackface, the N-word and including other offensive comments in his past videos.

“I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away,” he admitted in the video, titled “Taking Accountability.” “This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s**t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things.”

Aside from saying there was “no excuse” for his use of blackface, he also addressed past accusations that he sexualized minors.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child… like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that was inappropriate,” he said, which is seemingly what led to Jaden and Jada’s public response. “That is disgusting. That is gross. It is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny…It’s all gross and I promise that is not real. That is not me.”

Willow has not publicly responded to the resurfaced clip, nor has Shane publicly responded to Jaden or Jada.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.