Coachella is back, baby! The iconic music festival that spans two April weekends at the Coachella Valley in California is a must-see event. Not only does it include huge name performances, but also huge name attendees! Celebrities are often spotted enjoying the music, while dressed to impress. Keep reading to see some of the best looks from the 2023 Coachella festival.

Famous sisterly duo Charli and Dixie D’Amelio turned heads with their looks during the first weekend of Coachella. Dixie slayed in ab-revealing outfits, while Charli switched it up with a jaw-dropping blonde bob on day 2, which turned out to be a wig as she was seen with her usual black locks the next day.

Another slaychella moment was Madison Bailey‘s black sheer dress that unveiled a revealing bathing suit. The Outer Banks actress attended the music festival with her girlfriend, Mariah Linney, who are the definition of couple goals.

“When I’m with my girlfriend, I feel the everyday joy of [life],” Madison told Glamour U.K. in June 2021. “I feel joyful with her every single day. That might sound corny but I’m so serious — the joy is just being who I am with my girlfriend every single day.”

Another big moment during the first weekend of Coachella, was Billie Eilish‘s surprise performance at Labrinth’s set. The Grammy-winning songstress, who also has performed at the show in 2019 and 2022, revealed that she doesn’t care much about the Coachella fashion and that it’s more about the music for her.

“I feel like the reason I always get so excited and happy whenever I get the crowd to literally be jumping — like, their heads are all the same height every time they jump, so basically it means they’re all jumping — every time I do that I just feel grateful, because I’m a girl,” she told Teen Vogue in June 2018 . “I’m a girl on a stage, and I’m getting a bunch of people in a crowd to jump and have fun, and that’s so rare to me.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all the Young Hollywood stars who attended and slayed Coachella 2023.

