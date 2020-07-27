It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone you idolize. But unfortunately, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities tragically lost their lives this year. J-14 decided it’s time to take a look back at all the stars who sadly passed away throughout 2020, and remember the legacies they left behind.

The entire world was heartbroken when news hit the web on July 13, 2020, that Glee star Naya Rivera had died. Police told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on July 8, 2020. But when she didn’t return on time, she was reported missing after they found her 4-year-old son, Josey, alone in a boat. Five days later, police confirmed that they found her body in Lake Piru and that she had sadly passed away.

Unfortunately, she’s not the only famous faces we lost this year. Scroll through our gallery to remember all the other celebrities who tragically passed away in 2020.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

