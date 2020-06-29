Fans all around the world are mourning the tragic loss of TikTok star Siya Kakkar, who has passed away at 16 years old. The internet star, who amassed over one million followers on the video streaming app, died on June 25, 2020. While her cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, India Today reported that her manager, Arjun Sarin, said Siya died from an apparent suicide.

“This must be due to something personal… Work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar,” Arjun said, according to the publication.

He also took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute for the teenager.

“No more words,” Arjun wrote. “You will always be the best artist. Rest In Peace @siya_kakkar.”

He also confirmed to Insider that when he spoke to her the night before she passed away, Siya seemed “normal.”

“She was an honest, fun-loving girl and I am shocked by this incident,” Arjun added. “I will always remember her as a great artist.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani also took to Instagram and remembered the influencer.

“Sad news 16 year old sweet TikToker @siya_kakkar died by suicide,” he wrote. “Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path.”

Fans have also taken to Siya’s social media pages and left comments for the late star. Rest In Peace, Siya.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

