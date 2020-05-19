The entire world is mourning the tragic loss of Gregory Tyree Boyce. The actor, who was most known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie, was found dead in his Las Vegas apartment on May 13, 2020, along with his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju. He was only 30 years old at the time of his passing, and the couple’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners office confirmed the devastating news to E! News on Monday, May 18.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” a source told the outlet.

A second insider added, “Greg was definitely a person who loved life and [was] super positive… Super animated, really witty, he was the life of the party. I will definitely miss him. He was one of my funniest friends in LA and made my experience there really memorable.”

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield told the Journal-Review that “the incident was not criminal” but offered no further details.

Gregory and Natalie had apparently been together for just over a year. The late actor is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

“We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death,” his family said in a statement. “The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

Rest in peace, Gregory.

