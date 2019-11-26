This may be hard to believe, but Peter Facinelli is turning 46 years old on Tuesday, November 16! The actor was only 35 when he stole the hearts of Twi-hards everywhere as Carlisle Cullen in the first Twilight film. Yep, that means it’s been over 11 years since the saga officially hit movie theaters and fans are pretty shook about how fast time has flown by.

For those who forgot, the film saga followed the relationship between a teenage girl, named Bella Swan, and a vampire, named Edward Cullen. Besides Peter, the movie starred some pretty big names like Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz and Taylor Lautner.

But what has the cast been up to since 2008? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and in addition reprising their roles in the Twilight sequels, they all have gone on to have major movie careers!

Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Twilight is up to now.

