Not holding back! Robert Pattinson has thrown some major shade at his role in the Twilight movies over the years. Some of his quotes have made fans question whether he disliked his role in the franchise, which was based off a series of books by Stephanie Meyer.

The actor first starred as the sparkly Edward Cullen when the first movie premiered in 2008. At the time, he revealed during an interview with E! News that he didn’t understand why people liked the books.

“It was like it was a book that wasn’t supposed to be published,” the British star candidly revealed. “I was just convinced, like, ‘This woman is mad. She’s completely mad and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.’ And sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing.”

Throughout the four books and five movies, Robert’s character Edward falls in love with a human girl named Bella Swan, famously played by Kristen Stewart. In the end, they get married, have a baby and, oh yeah, she also gets turned into a vampire. Not to mention, her best friend, Jacob Black (a werewolf played by Taylor Lautner) “imprints” on Edward and Bella’s child, Renesmee.

Once the final film — The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 — hit theaters in 2012, the floodgates opened further and the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire alum’s thoughts about the movie really started to come out. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time, Robert was asked if the movies coming to an end were “bittersweet” for him. He replied, “for them,” referring to the fans.

Not all of his comments have been negative over the years. During an interview with W Magazine from 2017, Robert did note that it was a “fun” and “wild experience” to play a vampire.

“What a strange way to spend my early twenties. I never really quite knew how to play a vampire though,” he added. “I mean, if it hadn’t been so successful, I think people would have thought it was really weird. It’s a really weird story. But I think once it becomes mainstream, it’s difficult for people to see how strange the story is.”

When looking back at the film’s auction, the Batman actor admitted he was actually in L.A. for a different role.

“I mean, the audition was fun. I flew out to L.A. to actually audition for something else. Which I was told it was mine to take, just on a plate,” he told W. “And I went in and completely ruined the audition. And then the next day it was the Twilight audition. And I think I was at such a kind of nothing-to-lose state, it was quite easy for me to do. But the audition was really fun.”

Scroll through our gallery to read more of Robert’s quotes about the Twilight franchise over the years.

