Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are one of our favorite celebrity couples. Not only are they extremely attractive — Suki literally wrote a song about Rob called “Good Looking” — but they’re also extremely protective about their relationship and are notoriously private since they began dating in 2018. Keep reading for the couple’s complete relationship timeline.

Throughout their time together, both stars have spoken about attempting to keep their romance out of the public eye for the most part.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the Twilight actor told U.K.’s the Sunday Times in April 2019. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

That being said, Robert must have changed his tune as they made their very first red carpet appearance together in December 2022 at a Dior fall 2023 menswear show. On top of that, they attended the Met Gala together in 2023.

For Suki’s part, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with the Sunday Times in February 2023.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she gushed.

Of their similar careers, Suki teased: “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa.”

Suki also hinted that she “can’t wait” to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Well, it seems like she made it happen, clicking her fingers or not, as she announced her pregnancy in November 2023 while performing at a show in Mexico. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said during the concert, before revealing her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she added, before continuing onto her performance.

Click through our gallery to uncover Robert and Suki's relationship timeline.

