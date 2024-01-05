Suki Waterhouse‘s relationship history is full of A-list celebrities — from Bradley Cooper to her now-fiancé, Robert Pattinson.

Keep reading for a breakdown of Suki’s love life.

ICYMI, Suki and Robert have been together for six years, and first sparked engagement rumors in December 2023, after the two were first spotted walking hand in hand in London, while the Daisy Jones & the Six actress wore an estimated $330,000 ring on her left finger, according to Buzzfeed.

Just a few days later, sources confirmed to multiple outlets that the pair were, in fact, gearing up to tie the knot. On top of that, Suki announced her pregnancy while performing at a show in Mexico just one month earlier. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said during the concert, before revealing her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she added, before continuing onto her performance.

Since they began dating, the pair are especially private about their relationship — only recently attending red carpet events, including the Met Gala, in 2023.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the Twilight actor told U.K.’s the Sunday Times in April 2019. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

As for Suki, the Love, Rosie actress reflected on her relationship with The Batman star during an interview with the Sunday Times in February 2023.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she gushed.

But before there was Rob, there were a few other famous men Suki sparked dating rumors with! Click through our gallery to uncover her complete dating history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.