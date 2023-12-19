Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gearing up to tie the knot? The couple have sparked engagement rumors after the “Good Looking” songstress was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand, just weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Engaged?

Suki, 31, and Robert, 37, were spotted walking hand in hand in London on December 18, 2023, while the Daisy Jones & the Six actress wore an estimated $330,000 ring on her left finger, according to Buzzfeed.

So far, the two stars have yet to publicly confirm or deny engagement rumors.

Is Suki Waterhouse Pregnant?

The singer-actress is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, Suki confirmed in November 2023.

ICYMI, she announced her pregnancy while performing at a show in Mexico. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said during the concert, before revealing her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she added, before continuing onto her performance.

When Did Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Start Dating?

Suki and Robert have been romantically linked since 2018, and are known for being pretty private about their relationship.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the Twilight actor told U.K.’s the Sunday Times in April 2019. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

For Suki’s part, the Love, Rosie actress reflected on her relationship with The Batman actor during an interview with the Sunday Times in February 2023.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she gushed.

Suki also hinted that she “can’t wait” to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.