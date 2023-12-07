All of your favorite stars showed up for Emma Stone’s Poor Things premiere! The actress took on the role as Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who has been brought back to life by a scientist, Williem Dafoe. The movie follows Emma’s character through her adventures as she finds her way in the world.

The movie premiered at the DGA Theater in New York on December 6, 2023. Longtime bestie Taylor Swift made sure to be in attendance. The “Blank Space” singer was spotted keeping warm while wearing a cozy all-black coat. Underneath, the songstress wore a long black gown, paired with her signature red lip to finish off the look.

Taylor and Emma have been friends ever since they were teenagers! Emma has been a big support of the singer, especially during her Eras Tour. She revealed in an interview with Variety, “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.” Sounds like a great friendship perk!

The actress continued to praise the songstress saying, “She blows my mind,” the actress said. “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

That’s not to say that Emma hasn’t hooked it up for Taylor either! The La La Land star is basically to thank for Taylor’s impressive choreography! “It’s been amazing to see all of the ‘eras,’ from the beginning to now,” Emma said to W Magazine. “The concert was also choreographed by Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer for La La Land.” Thanks Emma for the recommendation!

Taylor wasn’t the only star that was spotted supporting the actress. Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson made their first joint appearance since announcing their pregnancy! The couple were seen leaving the premiere, alongside Taylor, before making their way to an afterparty.

Suki paired a white sheer top with long satin pants. To keep warm during the New York winter, she also wore a black leather jacket. Robert went for a more subtle approach when it came to his outfit. The Twilight star wore a black baseball hat and a plaid button down shirt.

Taylor and Suki have also known each other for quite some time. In an interview with SSense, Taylor opened up about their close friendship. “When hen we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free — and also preternaturally wise.”

We’re glad to see all the support for Emma’s new movie, which is in theaters on December 8!

