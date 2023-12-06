Taylor Swift took self-discipline to a whole other level!

During her TIME2023 Person of the Year interview, the songstress revealed the lengths she went through to prepare for her show-stopping Eras Tour. On December 6, during her first magazine interview in four years, Taylor explained that she used to tour “like a frat guy,” but knew she had to make a change to keep up during her 180 minute show. Keep reading for all the details.

How Did Taylor Swift Prepare For the ‘Eras Tour’?

The singer dedicated a full six months to training, well in advance of her debut show on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. Her preparation was intense. Taylor explained, “Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud.”

If that isn’t impressive enough, the “All Too Well” artist would run at different speeds based on the tempo of each song! She broke it down explaining, “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.” Sounds simple enough …

Besides her intense running schedule, Taylor also made time to perfect her dance routine. The songstress worked with choreographer Mandy Moore, who was recommended by longtime friend Emma Stone, to fully prepare for the tour.

“I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones,” she said. “I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.” Her thoughtfulness doesn’t go unnoticed, especially since she admitted that dancing isn’t her “strong suit!”

She further revealed, that she had to make some major cutbacks in her diet, including her alcohol intake. However, she did make an exception for Grammy night on February 5. “Doing that show with a hangover … I don’t even want to know that world,” she joked.

As for after her performances, Taylor admitted that she needs to take some time for herself to rest and recover. “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” she explained. “Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels.”

The singer revealed that even in moments of sickness, injury, or stress, there’s nothing stopping her from hitting the stage! “That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”

