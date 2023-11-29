Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour isn’t just a concert series; it’s a global phenomenon! The songstress started off her memorable tour on March 17, 2023 in Arizona with a 44-song set list channeling all her different eras. From her first self-titled album to her latest, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), fans (and celebs!) from all across the world united under the stars to sing along to Taylor’s extensive discography.

Keep reading to see what your fav stars have said about Taylor's Eras Tour.

There have been so many iconic moments throughout the tour, including the release of her Eras Tour movie! Taylor brought her show to theaters on October 12, 2023, giving fans another chance to experience her concert. In case you missed your chance to watch in theaters, don’t worry! Taylor has recently announced that the film will be available to rent at home on December 13 ,2023 (a.k.a on her birthday)!

Another iconic moment we can’t shake off is the “All Too Well” singer’s relationship with football star Travis Kelce. The Chiefs player took a leap of faith when he tried to meet the singer backstage, but was turned away as Taylor goes on vocal rest before and after her concerts.

Travis went into further detail on his podcast New Heights saying, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.” Nevertheless, Taylor was impressed by his gesture and the two have seemingly been together ever since.

However, Travis isn’t the only celebrity that has gone to her tour! Many familiar faces showed their love and support for the songstress by either attending her concerts or giving her praise for the impressive tour. From Rachel Zegler to Joey King, so many of your favorite stars have gushed over Taylor’s legendary tour!

One of Taylor’s longtime besties, supermodel Gigi Hadid, shared exactly what we’re all thinking during an interview with E! News, “I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show. I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.” We’re with you, Gigi!

