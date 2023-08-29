Sabrina Carpenter is living every Swiftie’s ultimate dream! She went from being a die hard Taylor Swift fan, to becoming the Grammy-winning singer’s opening act on the Eras Tour. So, are the two pop stars dominating the music charts actually close friends? Keep reading for details on their friendship, how they met, Eras Tour details and more!

How Did Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Meet?

It’s unclear when exactly the pair met, but their first public appearance together was at an afterparty following the 2022 VMAS in August, where they posed for a picture alongside BLACKPINK‘s Rosé.

A few months later, Sabrina would announce Taylor as the winner for Favorite Music Video with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” at the 2022 American Music Awards in November, where the pair shared a sweet moment. As Taylor went up to accept the award, she made a slight jab at their 11-inch height difference by patting the top of the “nonsense” singer’s head. Sabrina laughed, and the pair shared a hug.

Is Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift’s Opening Act for the Eras Tour?

In June 2022, Sabrina was announced as Taylor’s opening act for the Latin American leg of the Midnights singer’s Eras Tour.

“Trying to process this but alas I shant,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram following the news. “CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA. Thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

Are Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Friends?

At the first Eras Tour performance with Sabrina as her opener, Taylor gushed over Sabrina while on stage in August 2023.

“I’m a very lucky girl I get to have amazing opening acts here on the Eras Tour,” Taylor told the crowd in a TikTok posted to Sabrina’s profile. “And here in Mexico City we have an artist, who is not only one of my favorite artists — I love her album — but I also consider to be one of my friends. So I am so proud to say that Sabrina Carpenter is on this tour!”

ICYMI, Sabrina is a *huge* Swiftie, and her appreciation for the legendary pop star dates all the way back to 2009, when she covered Taylor’s song “Picture to Burn” and posted it on YouTube (please watch here, because it’s adorable).

