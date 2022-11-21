Celebrities brought out their best looks for the 2022 American Music Awards, which took place on Sunday, November 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the show featured performances by Dove Cameron and Charlie Puth, among others.

While the ceremony was definitely one to watch, the red carpet beforehand was where the main attractions were — all the celebrity arrivals.

Ahead of her performance, Dove arrived wearing a white corset paired with a long black skirt. Her brunette hair looked cute in a sleek ponytail with two small braids. The former Disney Channel star was celebrating her New Artist of the Year win.

“I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always be first and foremost dedicated to the queer community at large,” she said during her acceptance speech. “You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music.”

Dove’s win came after she released the singles “Boyfriend,” “Breakfast” and “Bad Idea” earlier this year.

“I very strongly feel like I finally know who I am authentically, rather than kind of stumbling and trying to figure out who that is. I finally feel like I’m the person who I have always known myself to be privately but now I get to be that person publicly,” Dove told Pop Buzz in March about her latest era of music. “I really feel that my new music represents that more so than music I’ve created in the past. I think that as an artist, that’s something that I never really anticipated arriving at. We all had a discussion internally and we just felt that we wanted a fresh start with what we’re doing going forward as it feels so right. We really want to invite everybody into this new world that we’re creating.”

Fans have been anticipating her new music for a while, and it hasn’t disappointed. In fact, Dove was speechless when awarded the Platinum Award for “Boyfriend” during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month. The Descendants alum revealed that the song was “such a huge part of me finding my own identity and embracing my queerness” during the same interview.

While the actress-turned-musician definitely shut down the American Music Awards red carpet, Sabrina Carpenter, Meghan Trainor and Nessa Barrett also had some pretty epic looks. Scroll through our gallery for all the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet arrivals.

