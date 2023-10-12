Star-studded arrivals! Taylor Swift was joined by her famous friends for the Eras Tour movie premiere on Wednesday, October 11.

“PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but … Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” Taylor wrote on Instagram ahead of the event. “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world.”

The singer went on to thank fans for “wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of.”

She added, “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

Taylor arrived at the premiere in a blue gown and, of course, her signature red lipstick. She posed alongside Beyoncé for some photos before heading into the theater and chatting with the crowd before the film’s screening.

“I wanted to come and say hi to you before you watched the film because honestly, the fact that this tour was such a grand adventure has everything to do with the ways in which you cared about this tour and about these shows,” she shared in a speech, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that you’ll see that you’re absolutely a main character in the film, because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I’m doing and the music I create.”

Taylor continued: “In my mind, it is the perfect capture of what this show was like for me.”

She also thanked moviegoers “for being so incredibly extra” at the shows. “I appreciate it more than you know,” she added. “This night is like an extremely core memory for me, so you’re apart of it and I’m so grateful for that.”

Click through our gallery to see which other celebs attended the event — and check out their red carpet looks.

