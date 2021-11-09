Whether she’s blonde or brunette, Dove Cameron is looking her best! Over the years, the former Disney Channel star has sported tons of hairstyles — straight, curly, long and short.

“My hair personality differs from ‘I slept on my lawn last night’ to ‘coconut oil as hair gel’ when I do it myself,” the actress told Mane Addicts in 2017. “All the way to ‘what the sun looks like in hair form’ when I have my magical hair wizards to make it beautiful for me. … My favorite style was probably my blunt/wavy Marilyn [Monroe] cut that I’ve done for a few carpets and shoots — middle part until death — and my favorite color is definitely platinum. There was a time that I was so blonde I was almost white/gray, and that actually might be my favorite.”

When the actress played both title characters on Liv and Maddie, her signature blonde hair recreated for wigs worn on the show, which were either curled or kept in a ponytail. Once she aged out of her Disney Channel days, the “We Belong” songstress kept the blonde for a bit and experimented with length.

Hair also became a huge part of her identity when nabbing a role in the Descendants franchise. With each new movie came a purple wig for her character, Mal. Dove told J-14 exclusively in March 2018 that the idea for her Descendants 2 wig “was all me.”

“What they do is take a mold of your head and these wigs takes months to make,” she explained. “They made a big crazy purple wig from scratch and asked me what I thought about it. I showed them a pic of a girl with straight, long [hair], [and] blunt bangs.”

Dove added, “For the third film, I want it to be really violet, really purple,” which is exactly what it was.

While her purple hair wasn’t real, the Hairspray Live! star did make a major change in November 2021 when debuting brunette hair on a red carpet for the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Prior to the color change, she talked about embracing her natural hair amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“So, I haven’t dyed my hair in six months, which has been great for me because as a blonde this s–t requires so much maintenance, as I’m sure you know,” she told Byrdie in September 2020. “I feel like my hair is actually growing for the first time in two years, which is amazing. Also shoutout to my hairstylist Cassondra Kaeding, she’s incredible. She is the most incredible colorist. She saved my hair. It was falling out, it was white from over-bleaching, it was all different lengths and she turned my s–t around. This person is from another planet. She’s from the Gods.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Dove’s hair transformation over the years.

