Following the release of her single “LazyBaby” in April 2021, Dove Cameron started to open up about her split from longtime love Thomas Doherty. The former Descendants costars went their separate ways in October 2020 but waited nearly two months to publicly share the news of their split.
“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” Dove shared via Instagram Stories in December 2020. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”
The Disney Channel alums first sparked romance rumors after meeting on the Descendants 2 set in 2016. They confirmed their relationship in February 2017 with Dove telling People at the time that they were “dating” but planned to keep the relationship to themselves so that it could be more “romantic and real.” Eventually, the former flames started sharing PDA-filled pictures on social media and gushing over each other in interviews. At one point, Thomas even told Entertainment Tonight that Dove was “the one” for him.
“She is just the most incredible person I’ve ever met,” he gushed in October 2019. “I think people see her as so talented — because obviously that’s her job, to perform and all the rest of it — but she’s the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I’ve ever met. And so kind and so generous. She’s amazing. She really is. She’s so lovely. She doesn’t have a bad bone in her body.”
Similarly, Dove told ET a month later that “if I’m going to marry anyone, it’s going to be him.”
