Following the release of her single “LazyBaby” in April 2021, Dove Cameron started to open up about her split from longtime love Thomas Doherty. The former Descendants costars went their separate ways in October 2020 but waited nearly two months to publicly share the news of their split.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” Dove shared via Instagram Stories in December 2020. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

The Disney Channel alums first sparked romance rumors after meeting on the Descendants 2 set in 2016. They confirmed their relationship in February 2017 with Dove telling People at the time that they were “dating” but planned to keep the relationship to themselves so that it could be more “romantic and real.” Eventually, the former flames started sharing PDA-filled pictures on social media and gushing over each other in interviews. At one point, Thomas even told Entertainment Tonight that Dove was “the one” for him.

“She is just the most incredible person I’ve ever met,” he gushed in October 2019. “I think people see her as so talented — because obviously that’s her job, to perform and all the rest of it — but she’s the most compassionate and the most patient and the most genuine, loving person I’ve ever met. And so kind and so generous. She’s amazing. She really is. She’s so lovely. She doesn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

Similarly, Dove told ET a month later that “if I’m going to marry anyone, it’s going to be him.”

“I cry, like, every day when I’m with him because … he’s just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person],” the blonde beauty said in November 2019. “His life is about the people that he loves, and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that.” Since their split, both Dove and Thomas have appeared to start moving on. In March 2021, the new Gossip Girl actor packed on the PDA while out to dinner in New York City with model Yasmin Wijnaldum, according to photos obtained by E! News. Dove, for her part, shared a smooch with fellow musician Alexander 23 at the end of her “LazyBaby” music video. Neither actor has spoken about their current relationship status just yet. In fact, Dove told Access in April 2021 that she’s made the decision to keep her relationships under wraps going forward. “My first two relationships were so public and so long-lasting, and everybody felt really involved in them for that reason,” she explained. So, what went wrong between Dove and Thomas? Scroll through our gallery for everything Dove said about her split from Thomas.

