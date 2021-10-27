Fans know her as Mal from Descendants and through various singles, but Dove Cameron is finally gearing up to release her own solo EP!

“I selfishly want to do it all,” the Disney Channel alum told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, noting that she was gearing up to write more music. “I’ve always wanted to do it all.”

Amid the writing process for her new songs, Dove has been taking the music she’s already released on the road for the An Evening With Dove Cameron tour.

“It’s wild to have a body of work that spans over two years, and then, to just be beginning to perform it now feels sort of surreal,” the Liv and Madde alum told ET. “It’s exciting to get to sing it with fans who know all the words, the energy every night, and it’s a new experience for me, which at this point in my career, there aren’t that many of those, so it’s been amazing.”

While she’s dropped tons of standalone singles throughout her time in the spotlight, her acting projects have always been the focal point of her career — until now. During her interview with ET, the actress explained that she’s been hanging out with more music-focused people compared to her actor friends.

“It’s a totally different type of human being. Actors are expressers by nature and communicators, songwriters are like synthesizers, so it’s a sort of an outward versus an inward. All my songwriter friends are observing constantly and then they roll it up and then they repurpose it,” she shared. “Just through being in that environment, it’s definitely effected me in that way where I actually want to keep much more to myself. I wanna synthesize more and express less. It gives me more. I end up sleeping better. It feeds me more. It’s like nutrition … If you’re constantly giving it all away, you’re half empty.”

When taking the stage, Dove didn’t perform any songs that have yet to be released, but she did sing “LazyBaby” — her single released in April 2021.

“The fact that I got a good song [out] in the last couple months of 2020 puts a nice little bow around it for me, emotionally,” she told NYLON upon its release. “‘LazyBaby’ was born out of necessity for me. I went through a really bad breakup that was completely out of nowhere, so hard for my brain to even reconcile. I was not handling it well, and I dropped off the face of the planet. If I’m doing well, everybody hears about it. But if I’m doing badly, I’m gone.”

Well, she’s getting ready for a new chapter! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Dove’s EP so far.

