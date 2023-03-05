The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards was nothing short of fun surprises and dare-devil stunts! From huge performances to, of course, epic slime moments, viewers were given the entertainment they were waiting for.

The show was held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and was hosted by social media personality and reality TV star Charli D’Amelio and sports television commentator Nate Burleson. The cohosts definitely did not disappoint the audience after opening the show, teasing all the slime everyone on stage would get from the winners to the performers.

Ahead of the big night, Charli and Nate spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their hosting opportunity.

“I’ve been a fan of the show for many, many years, and I got the chance to come these past two years and win, accept awards,” the D’Amelio Show star, 18, told the outlet, admitting that she was “a little nervous” because she hadn’t hosted before. “Then when they said, ‘Would you like to cohost?’ I was like, ‘You’re so funny. Like, that’s a cute joke,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, no we mean it.’ And I was just so excited.”

Nate and Charli also teased fans on all the “mind-blowing tricks, magic and stunts” audiences could expect, and the KCAs brought all of that and more.

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler received the King of Comedy Award — the first-ever star to receive the recognition. And instead of the classic orange blimp trophy for the 50 First Dates actor to hold, he got a silver blimp!

“I’ve had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza, and I’ll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!! Love to all!!!” Adam said prior to the event.

It should come as no surprise to avid Nickelodeon fans because the Grown Ups cast member has received 10 KCAs in the past for his voice work in animated productions and his comical performances in films.

Although Adam has delved into big-time, highly acclaimed roles nowadays, such as his lead performance in Uncut Gems, he still stuck to his comedy roots during his grateful yet lighthearted speech while accepting the coveted King of Comedy blimp.

Aside from the winners, fans at home were given the chance to take part in the show’s surreal theme and mind-blowing stunts, which kept the in-person crowd engaged the entire night.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the moments you missed from the 2023 show!

