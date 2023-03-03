It’s almost here! The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards taking place on Saturday, March 4, and J-14 has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the big show.

Hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson, the annual event will be taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the first time ever — talk about bigger and better.

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” Charli, 18, shared in a statement from Nickelodeon after she was announced as one of the show’s host. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

As expected, this year’s event will be slime-filled. Not to mention, there’s a giant inflatable orange blimp hanging inside the arena. This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards is here to prove that “the impossible becomes possible and anything can happen.” With a giant UFO, and what appears to be some pretty friendly eyeballs floating around, anything can happen on the big night.

While Charli is, admittedly, “a little nervous” to host, she promises a lot of surprises in store, including multiple outfit changes.

“I’ve been a fan of the show for many, many years and I got the chance to come these past two years and win, accept awards,” the D’Amelio Show star told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Kids’ Choice awards. “Then when they said, ‘Would you like to cohost?’ I was like, ‘You’re so funny. Like, that’s a cute joke,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, no we mean it.’ And I was just so excited.”

Some of the people closest to Charli better watch out as well, because she’s hoping to slime some people, including boyfriend Landon Barker.

“I’m very close with my family. We love to do stuff together,” the reality show star explained. “They’ve come to every show that I’ve been at and I’m excited to see them here. Hopefully, I’ll get them slimed. Hopefully, I’ll get Landon slimed.”

Charli went on to say that her significant other has been super supportive as she prepares to host the event.

“There’s definitely a lot of talk. I show him everything that I’m working on at the end of the day. ‘Look what I did,’ so he’s super excited and super supportive,” she gushed. “He does the same thing.”

