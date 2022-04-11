This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards had a lot of young stars, big performances, and of course, SLIME.

The show had so much slime, in fact, that Charlie Puth actually fell after being sprayed with an intense amount while he was presenting — guess he wasn’t paying “Attention.” Other first-time slimers were Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, and Dixie D’Amelio after she won Favorite Social Music Star, while wearing a white dress. Not the best day to wear that color, Dixie.

The award show reached a groundbreaking 1,000 slimes while on air, which included slime all over the United States: from famous landmarks, to Westcott Elementary School in Chicago and the University of Southern California’s Marching Band. Some of the slimees were MrBeast, the cast of Danger Force and Warped!, and KCA hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.

Kid Cudi performed his new single “Stars in the Sky” and his classic 2010 song, “Pursuit of Happiness.” Jack Harlow performed his 2021 smash “Industry Baby” (minus his collab partner Lil Nas X) as well as “Nail Tech” and “First Class” from his upcoming album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

So many other celebrities were spotted either on the orange carpet or through video call, including Olivia Rodrigo, Gabrielle Union, Sofia Vergara, Chloe x Halle, Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper, Charli D’Amelio, Joshua Bassett, Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson and Peyton List.

Olivia, fresh from her multiple Grammy wins the previous weekend, was named Favorite Breakout Artist, as well as Favorite Female TV Star in the Kids category for her role as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Billie Eilish won Favorite Album for Happier Than Ever, and the album’s title track won her the award for Favorite Song.

First Lady Jill Biden addressed viewers on a pre-taped video which ended with her playfully tossing a container of slime at the camera. “As a teacher, military mom and as your first lady, I’m inspired by the resilience of our youngest generation, especially our military kids, who are in the audience and watching tonight,” she said. “Keep learning and growing, and give back to your communities.”

