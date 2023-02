The Kids’ Choice Awards are back for 2023! Charli D’Amelio is set to team up with Nate Burleson to host the star-studded event.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards?

“I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host!” the TikTok star told Nickelodeon in a statement shared alongside the exciting January 2023 announcement. “Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!”

While Charli has made a name for herself via social media, fans may recognize Nate as a former NFL star and current television host.

“Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids’ Choice Awards!” he shared in a statement. “I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we’re all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year’s show.”

When Is the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards?

The show is set to take place on March 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the first time. Not to mention, there are tons of first-time nominees, including Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji, Nicky Youre, Letitia Wright and more. Of course, some major players are also up for awards. Stranger Things was awarded with the most nominees coming in at six. Other fan-favorite TV shows up for awards include, That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.



How to Vote for the 2023 Kids Choice Awards?

That being said, voting is already open! Fans of the show are able to cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.

Other than the awards and major slime action, the 2023 show will have some pretty major moments with “extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks and interactive moments within the Nickverse,” according to the show’s press release. Get ready to “enter a magical surreal world.”

Keep reading for everything we know about the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards so far, including nominees and how to watch the show.

