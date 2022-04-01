Cosmo and Wanda are back and better than ever. The fairy godparents may still be animated, but Timmy Turner is a real person in Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. Not to mention, he’s not even the focal point of the show! The pink hat-wearing protagonist from Nickelodeon’s animated series is giving his goldfish to his cousin Vivian “Viv” Turner and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland.

“I think this version makes it better because, we’re literally [in] Dimmsdale,” Tyler Wladis, who plays Roy, told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s Thursday, March 31, premiere on Paramount+. “They just pulled out a ton of people from a cartoon and placed them in this live-action, real-life town. It’s crazy.”

Audrey Grace Marshall, who stars as Viv, agreed with her costar. The actress, 13, explained that this series is “combining live-action and animation.” She added, “I think it’s stuff that people haven’t really seen before. We haven’t really done that much live-action and animation.”

When it comes to the set up of the show, Viv and Roy “still have the original fairies.” They just have a “live-action Dimmsdale,” which Audrey promised “is even crazier than the cartoon version.” Tyler, 11, can confirm that the show is crazy because he told J-14 that he got to do some stunts, including, “falling through skylights,” and “doing gymnastics moves.”

When it comes to her character, Audrey loved that she and Viv are very similar. “She’s weird. She’s quirky. She’s silly,” the actress shared. “She’s just like me.”

Audrey and Tyler were joined on set by Laura Bell Bundy and Ryan-James Hatanaka, who play Rachel Ragland and Ty Turner, respectively.

“They are ridiculous people and completely unapologetically,” Ryan-James told J-14 about his and Laura’s characters. “So, our showrunner [and] our executive producers have given us a huge freedom to just, kind of, do what we want and try what we want. And, so much of it makes the final cut. We really just had a ball with all these 13 episodes, just kind of trying things and making them as ridiculous as possible. It was really fun.”

Laura, for her part, referred to her character as “a complete fool.”

She explained, “The challenge for me was allowing myself to go back to that place from once I came — which was theater — to embrace the bigness of Rachel Raskin and commit to my wildest dream comedy dreams. And when I did that, it landed.”

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder is now streaming via Paramount+.

