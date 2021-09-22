The best friend she never knew she needed! Nickelodeon is gearing up for the premiere of their new buddy comedy series That Girl Lay Lay, and J-14 has an exclusive first look at the first episode.

The show follows the story of average high school student Sadie (played by Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) who has a hard time fitting in with her classmates. After making a wish that her virtual avatar would come to life, Sadie is graced with Lay Lay (played by rapper Lay Lay, whose real name is Alaya High), her magical hypegirl. Naturally, the two immediately become besties.

“I’m an avatar from her phone and I give her positive affirmations, and I give her confidence. I’m just her only friend because in school she doesn’t have that many friends. She’s kind of the introvert,” Lay Lay, 14, tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s premiere. So, I’m her only friend, and then, one day, she wishes on a star that I come to life and I do. I come out of the phone, and it’s just me and her in our high school life, and we’re just living life. Her parents don’t know that I came out of a phone. Everybody can see me. Everybody knows me. But they don’t know where I came from. I also have superpowers — I can turn invisible and I can freeze time.”

The budding star also gushes over her outfits in the show and reveals her favorite part about playing the onscreen version of Lay Lay.

“I love that I get to be myself,” the songstress shares. “My character is really just me, to be honest, I don’t really see a difference.”

In our exclusive clip, fans get a first look at Lay Lay’s superpowers. When it’s time for the East Packer High School presidential elections, the students running must perform in front of their classmates. When fellow student Tiffany takes the stage and has an epic cheer routine prepared, Lay Lay stops time and tries to convince Sadie to leave school. Sadie, for her part, decides to take the stage and dance.

“If you can come out of my phone and face a whole new world, then I can come out of my shell and face the freshman class,” Sadie tells Lay Lay. “Like I said, it’s easy to have fun in front of family, and that’s you now.”

Be sure to watch the video above, and find out how Sadie’s performance goes when That Girl Lay Lay premieres on Nickelodeon on Thursday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

