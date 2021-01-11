Nickelodeon stars Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green caught up with J-14 and exclusively put their impression skills to the test! The All That stars took turns pretending to be a character from some of the network’s most iconic shoes while the other guessed who they were pretending to be. It’s no surprise that these young comedians had some pretty hilarious impersonations of SpongeBob SquarePants, Henry Danger‘s Kid Danger and more. Be sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.