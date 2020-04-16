This may be hard to believe, but All That first premiered on Nickelodeon exactly 26 years ago! That’s right, on April 16, 1994, the first cast of hilarious characters first took the stage for the debut episode of the fan-favorite, classic comedy skit show that immediately took the world by storm, and some people cannot believe how fast time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the series is a teen-centric show that features short, hilarious sketches performed by various cast members. Throughout the years, many different stars have taken the iconic All That stage but one group of seven made history as the original cast. Angelique Bates, Lori Beth Denberg, Katrina Johnson, Kel Mitchell, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server and Kenan Thompson first appeared on the show and, most of them, have since gone on to become Hollywood legends.

But what exactly are they doing now, 26 years later? Well, no worries because J-14 has you covered. We investigated to see what these comedians are up to today! Scroll through the gallery to see what the original cast of All that is doing now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.