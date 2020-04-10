This may be hard to believe, but Mandy Moore is turning 36 years old on Friday, April 10! The actress was only 18 when she starred in A Walk To Remember. Yep, that means it’s been over 18 years since the heartbreaking Nicholas Sparks book, turned movie, first hit theaters and fans are pretty shook over fast time has flown by.

For those who forgot, the emotional movie came out back in January 2002. Besides Mandy, it also starred Shane West, and it was about a young girl named Jamie Sullivan who was unfortunately sick with leukemia. When a boy named Landon Carter fell in love with her, he became determined to help her complete everything on her bucket list before she passed away. It was definitely a fan favorite, and there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss it!

But what has the cast been up to since then? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turned out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last 18 years. Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of A Walk To Remember is up to now.

