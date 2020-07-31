This may be hard to believe, but Blake Michael is turning 24 years old on Friday, July 31. He was only 12 when he starred in Lemonade Mouth, which means it’s been more than nine years since the Disney Channel movie premiered! Yep, the hilarious flick hit screens on April 15, 2011, and fans are pretty shook over fast time has flown by.

For those who forgot, the film was all about a group of high school students who met in detention and decided to form a musical group in an attempt to compete against a popular rock band. It also starred Bridgit Mendler, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Hicks, Naomi Scott and more! After its premiere in April 2011, it quickly became a fan favorite, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it.

But what has the cast been up to since then? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last nine years. Some of them went on to land a ton more roles, while others stepped away from the spotlight to start families of their own!

Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of Lemonade Mouth is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.